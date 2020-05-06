Restroom blue tape and footprints among the changes as TN legislative offices open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The re-opening of Tennessee’s legislative offices this week might serve as a preview of what to expect when other large buildings soon unlock their doors.

State lawmakers took a recess and shut down the Cordell Hull building in mid-March because of COVID-19 precautions.

Several hundred legislative staffers were sent home, but now most of them are back working in an environment where changes are easy to spot.

A hand sanitizing station now stands outside the ground floor elevators.



New footprints tell you where to stand inside those elevators with a sign indicating only three people per trip.

A trio of elevator riders in those footprints would appear to test the limits of social distancing protocol.



Getting off the elevator, you might see masked men and women going about their business as legislative staffers.

“You see me wearing a mask,” said House Republican Communications Director Doug Kufner of his recommended facial covering. “That’s one step. We are trying to maintain distances.”

For now, blue tape in certain areas reminds staffers of social distancing.

The tape in restrooms aims to keep people six feet apart as some of the sinks, urinals and stalls are covered.

Its all part of preparing the building for lawmakers and possibly the public in a few weeks.



“We are putting best practices in place,” says House Republican Leader William Lamberth. “For when state representatives and senators come back to their offices, but the constituents they represent return to the Cordell Hull building and the capitol.”

And perhaps they will see the constant cleaning of elevators or lunchroom tables where so much of the public sits.

Its just part of the new normal for anyone venturing to Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

House lawmakers plan to start holding committee meetings May 26th.

