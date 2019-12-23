Restaurant has second-largest collection of nutcrackers in U.S.

SYRACUSE, NY (CNN)– It’s nutcracker galore!

Joanne Gerace wanted to fill up some space on the mantle at tiny’s grill in Utica, New York – so, she bought a nutcracker.

That was in 1994, more than 24 years ago and the collection has slowly grown.

It’s now the second-largest collection of nutcrackers in the U.S. behind only The Nutcracker Museum in Washington State.

With nearly 700 wooden decorations, the display is organized into themes.

There are categories for first responders, sports figures, the cast of Wizard of Oz, and so much more!

Anyone coming to see it for themselves is asked to bring a canned food donation for the utica food pantry.

At the end of the holiday season, Gerace plans to match the donations.