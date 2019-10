NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are on the scene of a fire this morning at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Midtown.

The call came in around 7:45 a.m. Officials said workers were getting the grills started for the day when the fire happened.

Fire officials said crews arrived at the restaurant and were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the barbecue pit area. The fire was contained to the pit.

No injuries were reported.