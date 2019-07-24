Residents warned about ‘dangerous, machete-wielding’ man on loose in Cannon County

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in Cannon County were told to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the 30-year-old man was last seen in the area of Murfreesboro Road and the Hoovermill-Lock Creek Road.

Officials said the man is armed with a machete and is being pursued by authorities. He is considered “very dangerous.”

He is described as a white man with a bald head and dark beard. He’s wearing khaki shorts.

People in the area are urged to lock their vehicles and homes. Anyone who sees the man should call 911 immediately.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Stay with News 2 for the latest on this developing story.