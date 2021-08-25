Residents thankful to be alive after deadly flooding in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunset Drive in Waverly is one of the hardest hit streets in town; most of the families there lost about 90% of their household items.

Now, they are left to decide how to rebuild

“I’m almost 60 and starting over,” Gail Tarpy said.

Tarpy found herself trapped inside her Waverly home with her small dogs while flood waters rushed by.

“The water out here was just rolling down the street,” said Tarpy. “I could look through my living room window and see it. I saw hot tubs flowing by. I saw people’s cars flowing by, and it was rushing by.”

Tarpy, like many other families impacted, is now left to answer the question “How do I rebuild?”

“I lay in bed and wonder about that,” said Tarpy. “I applied for FEMA, but I have no idea if I’ll qualify for anything….all I can do is take it one day at a time.”

Tarpy was able to stay in her home as the water rose, but her neighbors across the street were forced to their roof to save themselves.

“I thought we were going to die,” said Jessica McCaleb. “Me and my husband thought it was a bad dream.”

McCaleb took cell phone video of the water as it rushed by. Her toddler daughter can be heard in the background in awe.

“There was a whole huge shed just floating down this way,” McCaleb explained. “She said ‘look at that shed!’ She was just so freaked out.”

Organizations and volunteers swarmed Sunset Drive Wednesday to help homeowners clean their homes and get rid of debris.

Christian Aid Ministries out of Ohio is offering help to anyone who needs it. If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can call them at 330-473-5793.