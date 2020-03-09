Residents rush to remove belongings before building is condemned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just hours after the tornado hit East Nashville, residents in one apartment complex work well into the night trying to remove belongs.
They tell New 2’s Alex Denis they can’t bear the idea of losing more memories.
by: Alex DenisPosted: / Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just hours after the tornado hit East Nashville, residents in one apartment complex work well into the night trying to remove belongs.
They tell New 2’s Alex Denis they can’t bear the idea of losing more memories.