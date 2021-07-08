Residents evacuated after barricade situation in Clarksville neighborhood

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in a Clarksville neighborhood are being evacuated due to a developing barricade situation Thursday morning.

Clarksville police reported officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home on Cobalt Drive.

During the process of calling the subject out of the home, they produced a long gun and barricaded themselves within the home, according to Clarksville police.

Officers are in the process of evacuating the surrounding neighbors and are asking the public to avoid the area until the Crisis Negotiation Team can bring the individual out of the residence peacefully.

The public is asked avoid the area until further notice.