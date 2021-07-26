Residents escape burning home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after fire damaged a home in South Nashville early Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 2:45 a.m. to a house fire on Tanksley Avenue, which is in the area of Thompson Lane and Nolensville Pike.

When firefighters arrived, they said smoke and flames were visible.

Several people were inside the home at the time, but there were no injuries reported, according to the fire department.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

