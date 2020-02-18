Residents displaced after Smyrna house fire

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna Fire Officials said four people are displaced after a fire destroyed their kitchen.

Fire officials said it happened on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Chicken Pike.

The four people inside the home were able to escape. Officials said that unattended cooking was the cause of the fire. They said cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the state of Tennessee.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office offers the following general home fire safety tips:

Never leave cooking unattended or cook while drowsy or impaired.

In the event of a grease fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. If the fire is large, just get out!

Do not smoke while in bed or laying down. If possible, never smoke inside.

Never smoke if medical oxygen is present!

Ensure that electrical cords do not run under rugs, they are not frayed, and they are not the power supply for appliances.

Always use the recommended wattage light bulb for a light fixture.

Never leave lit candles unattended.

Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. Ensure they are turned off when leaving the room or going to bed.