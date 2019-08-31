Rescue underway after man falls over 30-40 ft wall in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on scene in downtown Nashville working to rescue a man who fell over a wall.

This is happening off Gay Street under James Robertson Parkway.

Authorities on scene said the call came in around 2:30 a.m.

They said a man, who’s ‘likely intoxicated,’ was walking with his friends when he decided to try urinating near the guardrail and fell down the wall.

Officials said it’s a 30 to 40 foot drop.

Crews are currently using a gurney to try retrieving the man.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when new information is available.