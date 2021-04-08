Republican lawmaker on Biden’s executive gun action: ‘Tennessee will meet the DC thugs at our border’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden unveiled limited executive action targeting gun violence on Thursday.

The announcement is drawing criticism from leading Tennessee lawmakers who see pending gun control measures as a way to strip 2nd Amendment rights.

“And the state of Tennessee will meet the DC thugs at our border,” Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said on Twitter.

And the state of Tennessee will meet the DC thugs at our border. https://t.co/P26vyCvhRy — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) April 8, 2021

On Thursday, the Republican House Caucus Chairman attempted to walk back the tweet.

“Well, that’s obviously me just being colorful with my speech number one,” Faison said.

The comment comes as mass shootings are on the rise, according to gunviolencearchive.org, and in the shadow of a deadly capitol insurrection.

“If D.C. or the White House starts to do a gun grab or anything that we would view as in the state as something that’s not constitutional or goes against what we as a state believes is our gun rights and our constitutional rights, we will fight it as hard as we can with everything we have,” Faison said, later pointing to combating the issues on guns with the federal government legislatively.

Democrats say the rhetoric should be tampered down.

“I don’t really think that there’s any place for inflammatory rhetoric like that,” said Senator Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville), “Everybody in America has just experienced one of the most high conflict periods over the last 6 months, and I think it’s time to bring the temperature down and actually focus on how we solve a problem instead of trying to exchange insults or threats.”

The measures from President Biden include rules to combat ‘ghost guns’ and publishing red flag laws for states to adopt.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) says there’s rhetoric on all sides.

“Is there appropriate rhetoric coming out of D.C. or coming out of other states, I mean we can have that discussion amongst what everybody is saying,” Sexton said.