Reporter arrested while covering rally in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKRN) — A reporter was arrested while covering a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday and it was captured on camera.

The video shows reporter Samuel Robinson describing the scene, and explains officers asked him to move back.

The officers moved in on the protest and that’s when the camera turned and Robinson is heard stating he is media. The video then cuts out.

Police said they responded to the rally and made several arrests after fights broke out between members of the group “The proud boys” and counter-protesters.

Robinson’s editor for MLive Media Group confirmed he was arrested for impeding traffic and later released on a $100 dollar bond.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has not commented on the arrest at this time.

