Report: Woman charged in fatal East Nashville crash also accused of child endangerment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman charged in a fatal wreck on Dickerson Pike last week is now also charged with child endangerment.

The crash involved two vehicles, including the one Aikera Williams was driving.

Metro police said she left the scene of the crash and her passenger, who was later identified by authorities as her sister, died at the hospital.

Officers found Williams blocks away from the scene and said she showed signs of impairment. Police said she was uncooperative with officers, refused to give them her correct home address and said she had no family in the area.

According to an affidavit, Williams has an 8-year-old daughter who she left home alone prior to the crash.

Metro police said her address was more than nine miles from the where the crash happened.

Williams’ relatives drove from Illinois to find the child home by herself. Police said she’d been on her own from 1:30 p.m. Friday to about 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Williams is now charged with child endangerment and remains in jail.

