Report: Vols eyeing UCF coach Josh Heupel

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel waves his arms during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Memphis, in Orlando, Fla. No. 7 Central Florida is aiming for a second straight undefeated season and self-proclaimed national championship when they go up against No. 11 LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

As the search for a new head coach continues at Tennessee new athletic director Danny White is reportedly very interested in a name very familiar to him, Central Florida coach Josh Heupel.

Austin Price from Rivals.com reports Heupel’s name is gaining “more traction” as a top candidate for White who hired Heupel to lead UCF in 2018.

It is curious that White would hire a search firm and be a full week into the search only to be focused on the guy he has known all along.

In three years at UCF Heupel has a strong 28-8 record, but there has been decline in the program. The Knights went 12-1 in 2018, 10-3 in 2019 and fell to 6-4 in 2020.

One thing his teams have always done though is score points. In three years at the helm in Orlando Heupel’s teams have never averaged less than 42 points per game.