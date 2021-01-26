Report: Vols eyeing UCF coach Josh Heupel

As the search for a new head coach continues at Tennessee new athletic director Danny White is reportedly very interested in a name very familiar to him, Central Florida coach Josh Heupel.
Austin Price from Rivals.com reports Heupel’s name is gaining “more traction” as a top candidate for White who hired Heupel to lead UCF in 2018.
It is curious that White would hire a search firm and be a full week into the search only to be focused on the guy he has known all along.
In three years at UCF Heupel has a strong 28-8 record, but there has been decline in the program. The Knights went 12-1 in 2018, 10-3 in 2019 and fell to 6-4 in 2020.
One thing his teams have always done though is score points. In three years at the helm in Orlando Heupel’s teams have never averaged less than 42 points per game.