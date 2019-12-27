Report: Theft suspect ends up being wanted fugitive from KY

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect caught stealing from a Home Depot turned out to be a fugitive wanted in another state.

An officer was in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Nashville, though it’s unclear which location, when workers alerted them to a man stealing some tools.

According to an affidavit, that person was Edward Fisher, 44.

When the officer approached him, he was unloading tools from his jacket.

He started getting an ID to give the officer but then took off on foot in a nearby grassy area.

The officer went after him and eventually got Fisher to stop.

It turns out the ID he had wasn’t his.

A check of Fisher’s name and dat e of birth determined he was a Fugitive from Justice out of Kentucky.

His bond is set at $170,000.

