Tennessee hires Danny White as new athletics director

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Central Florida athletic director Danny White stands on the sideline at the team’s NCAA college football game against Houston in Orlando, Fla. White has signed a five-year contract that will pay him more than $1 million annually. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr., File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Volunteers have found their new Athletics Director, announcing the hiring of Central Florida’s Danny White on Wednesday.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman said his consistent record of transforming college athletic programs to win championships, drive growth and achieve success is a big reason for making the hire.

“Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics with a strong track record in recruiting and developing leaders. He brings the combination of winning attitude, competitive drive, and dedication to integrity and academics that we are looking for,” Chancellor Plowman said. “We undertook this search with urgency and found strong interest from a robust candidate pool, enabling us to act quickly and with great confidence. I’m proud to say we found our leader, and I’d like to thank President Boyd, our trustees, and our staff for their support and hard work.”

White isn’t an unknown name. He is considered by many to be one of the top young administrators in college sports. White said he is excited for his next challenge.

“I am thrilled to be headed to Knoxville and to a university with a great competitive tradition and a spirited and devoted fan base. Volunteer fans have an expectation to win, and my first task will be taking on the search for a new head football coach. But I want all Vols to know that I am deeply committed to excellence in all of our athletic programs,” said White.

The 41-year-old took over UCF’s program in 2015, hiring Scott Frost, who two years later the brought the Knights were atop the American Athletic Conference.

White has been known as someone who is active in fundraising and builder of facilities. He is known best known for marketing UCF as the 2017 National Champions, after finishing a 13-0 season, despite not getting considered for the College Football Playoff.

His early life involved competitive sports, playing college basketball at Towson University and the University of Notre Dame, from which he graduated in 2002. He earned master’s degrees in business administration and sports administration from Ohio University, and earned a doctorate in higher education from the University of Mississippi in 2016.

With the quick hiring of an athletics director, it looks like Tennessee will be aggressive when it comes to hiring a new football coach. Right now the Vols have named Kevin Steele as interim head coach.