Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  13
Closings
Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Davidson Academy Dickson County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Macon County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Smith County Schools United Christian Academy Warren County TN Schools

Report: Tennessee needs $54.8B for infrastructure needs

News
Posted: / Updated:
Interstate Bridge Generic_249102

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s annual estimated cost for needed public infrastructure improvements is at least $54.8 billion, a fourth-straight annual increase, according to a new report released this week.

The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations report says the estimate is up by $4.8 billion — or around 9.7% — from last year.

Transportation and utilities needs are the most expensive at $29.6 billion for projects that need to be in some development stage from July 2018 through June 2023, an increase of more than $3.7 billion.

The second largest is $14.2 billion needed for education infrastructure, an increase of $575 million.

The report notes that funding for about two-thirds of the estimated costs of needed improvements were unavailable when conducting the inventory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar