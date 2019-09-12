Report: Tennessee DUI deaths increased between 2016-2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new study says drunk driving deaths in the state of Tennessee spiked between 2016 and 2017.

The report from Delphi Behavioral Health found drunk driving deaths went up 11.5 percent in that stretch of time with 15 percent of those deadly crashes involved teenagers.

The report found that in 2017, 83 percent of drivers involved in deadly crashes had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or greater. 58 percent of drivers involved in a deadly wreck had a BAC of .015, almost two times the legal limit.

According to the study, Tennessee ranks 20th in the country for drunk driving deaths with 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents.

