Predators trade defenseman Ryan Ellis to Philadelphia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators made headlines earlier this week when goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL. Now, veteran defenseman Ryan Ellis is on his way out of Music City.

In return for Ellis, Nashville got Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick, the Predators then traded Nolan Patrick to Vegas for forward Cody Glass.

Myers is a 24-year-old defenseman who had 1 goal & 11 points in 44 games this year with the Flyers.

22-year-old Glass is a former 6th overall pick, and notched 9 goals & 22 points in 66 games with the Golden Knights.

Predators general manger David Poile seems to be focused on getting younger, while saving money. Per The Athletic’s Adam Vingan, in trading Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Ellis, the Predators have shed $10.5 million in cap space.

“We felt it was time for a change to our core this offseason, and we are really excited to add an influx of youth, size and skill into the lineup with these additions,” Poile said. “Cody Glass is a former sixth overall pick that we think has a high ceiling as a center prospect, and Philippe Myers is a 6-foot-5 defenseman that adds an element that we do not currently have on our back end.

Poile also took time to acknowledge Ellis’ leadership during his time in Nashville.

“At the same time, we will miss Ryan Ellis’ leadership, dedication and work ethic in our locker room. We drafted Ryan in 2009, and over the last decade-plus he helped lead our franchise through its most competitive era, spending the last four seasons as Associate Captain. We wish Ryan and his family all the best in Philadelphia and thank him for all he did during his time with the Predators.”

And there will be another Preds player headed out of Nashville soon. Poile turns in the team’s NHL Expansion Draft protection list on Saturday, with the draft happening on Wednesday.