Report: OnlyFans to ban adult content as company struggles to find investors

(WKRN) — OnlyFans, a platform unofficially known for pay-per-view pornographic content, is moving away from such content as the struggling London-based company searches for investors.

According to Bloomberg, sexually explicit content will be prohibited on the platform beginning October 1. The company says that users will still be “allowed to post nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy.”

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement to Bloomberg.

The platform has more than 130 million users and allows users to charge to view photos and videos they upload. Recently, the company released a mobile app that was free of adult content in order to comply with Google Play Store and Apple App Store policies.

The company told Input Magazine that the changes “are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

Platforms such as Patreon and Tumblr have also banned the uploading of explicit content for similar financial reasons in recent years.