Report: Nashville rents declining sharply

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New data from Apartment List paints a picture of a prolonged national slowdown and uneven recovery.

Nationwide, rents have fallen by 1.4% over the past year but in Nashville it’s even worse, with rents declining sharply.

Nashville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month and are down significantly by 2.1% year-over-year.

According to Apartment List, median rents in Nashville stand at $1,068 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,232 for a two-bedroom. Nashville’s year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of -1.4%.

While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Nashville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here’s a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

Data from Apartmentlist.com

As for rent for townhomes, condos and homes, it’s a different story.

“Townhomes and homes are still going quickly,” said Maria Holland, Realtor, RE/MAX Homes and Estates Lipman Group. “I don’t see any change in rent prices going down I see them going up if anything. All of these places have outdoor living spaces and they’re probably bigger than what you’re seeing in the downtown area.”

Landlords are working with struggling tenants in Nashville. Developer Tony Giarratana is offering an “October surprise” to new tenants of the 505 tower downtown – no rent until January. This comes after short-term rental company Stay Alfred pulled out of its 140 units in the 505 due to COVID-19 related hardships a few months ago.