Report: Nashville drivers rank 14th best in the nation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nashville driving generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to a report from QuoteWizard, Nashville drivers ranked 14th best in the nation. QuoteWizard is an online insurance marketplace which evaluates driver quality from the 75 largest cities in America.

This is part of their annual “Best and Worst Drivers by City” report. In the report, Nashville ranked 37th out of 70 cities for accidents. 70th ranked is best with the lowest rate of incidents.

Nashville also ranked 50th for DUIs, 58th for speeding and 56th for citations.

Cities were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Those include:

  1. Accidents
  2. Speeding Tickets
  3. DUIs
  4. Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents and the best driving cities had the lowest.

Worst Driving Cities:    

  1. Omaha                                                                                              
  2. Riverside                                                                                                                                        
  3. Bakersfield                                                                                         
  4. Columbus                                                                                           
  5. Richmond                                                                                         
  6. Fresno                                                                                             
  7. Sacramento                                                                                  
  8. Salt Lake City                                                                                    
  9. Austin                                                                                                
  10. Baltimore                                                                                          
  11. Virginia Beach                                                                                   
  12. Boise                                                                                             
  13. Denver                                                                                             
  14. San Diego                                                                                        
  15. Phoenix                                                                                            
  16. Madison                                                                                        
  17. Houston                                                                                 
  18. Las Vegas                                                                                    
  19. Minneapolis                                                                                      
  20. Dayton                                                                                           
  21. Colorado Springs                                                                             
  22. Cleveland                                                                                       
  23. Indianapolis                                                                                    
  24. Providence                                                                                      
  25. Tucson                                                                                              
  26. Portland                                                                                          
  27. Greenville                                                                                       
  28. Kansas City                                                                                       
  29. Milwaukee
  30. El Paso                                                                         
  31. Tampa                                                                                              
  32. Miami                                                                                                 
  33. San Francisco Bay Area
  34. Albany                                                                                             
  35. Philadelphia      

Best Driving Cities:

  1. Birmingham
  2. St. Louis
  3. Little Rock
  4. New Orleans
  5. Memphis
  6. Louisville
  7. Detroit
  8. Atlanta
  9. Baton Rouge
  10. Grand Rapids
  11. Charleston
  12. Honolulu
  13. Boston
  14. Nashville
  15. Greensboro
  16. Knoxville
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Allentown
  19. Jacksonville
  20. Charlotte
  21. Buffalo
  22. Durham
  23. Dallas
  24. Hartford
  25. Rochester
  26. Orlando
  27. Lexington
  28. Oklahoma City
  29. New York 
  30. Tulsa
  31. Seattle
  32. Chicago
  33. San Antonio
  34. Wichita
  35. Los Angeles

You can view the full study by clicking here. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss