Report: Millennials want to stop ‘Secret Santa’

(CNN)– “Secret Santa” can apparently bring out the scrooge in millennials.
According to a report by Jobsite– a majority of workers between the ages of 23-38 are not a fan of the holiday tradition.
They point to the financial burden that comes with it.
The UK jobs board found that 73% of millennial workers participate in Secret Santa even though they say they can’t afford it.
In fact, 26% say they have had to dip into their savings to contribute.
To make matters worse, 17% said they felt other colleagues actually judged them based on their gifts.