Report: Millennials want to stop ‘Secret Santa’

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Christmas decorations are shown at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Timing is everything when it comes to saving for the holidays. The longer you have to build up cash reserves, plan your budget and buy gifts at the right price, the better you can cover these seasonal costs without going into debt. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(CNN)– “Secret Santa” can apparently bring out the scrooge in millennials.

According to a report by Jobsite– a majority of workers between the ages of 23-38 are not a fan of the holiday tradition.

They point to the financial burden that comes with it.

The UK jobs board found that 73% of millennial workers participate in Secret Santa even though they say they can’t afford it.

In fact, 26% say they have had to dip into their savings to contribute.

To make matters worse, 17% said they felt other colleagues actually judged them based on their gifts.