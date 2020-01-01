Breaking News
Man killed in shooting off I-65

Report: Man had 100+ sexual images of children on tablet in East Nashville home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Metro Police Generic_56803

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of having more than 100 sexual images of children in his possession.

Officers went to the home of Jason Wyatt in the 3800 block of Gallatin Pike in Nashville last month.

They said Wyatt, 42, admitted to having a tablet with sexual images of children. According to the affidavit, Wyatt admitted to searching for the pictures and downloading them.

During the investigation, officers found more than 100 sexual images of minors in Wyatt’s possession.

Police said one image showed a little girl who appeared to be around 4-years-old.

Wyatt is now charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, and his bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar