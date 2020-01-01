Report: Man had 100+ sexual images of children on tablet in East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of having more than 100 sexual images of children in his possession.

Officers went to the home of Jason Wyatt in the 3800 block of Gallatin Pike in Nashville last month.

They said Wyatt, 42, admitted to having a tablet with sexual images of children. According to the affidavit, Wyatt admitted to searching for the pictures and downloading them.

During the investigation, officers found more than 100 sexual images of minors in Wyatt’s possession.

Police said one image showed a little girl who appeared to be around 4-years-old.

Wyatt is now charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, and his bond is set at $100,000.