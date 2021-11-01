Report: Henry suffers potentially season-ending injury in victory over Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry could have suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry fractured his foot and is expected to undergo an MRI Monday to determine the full extent of the damage.
Schefter reported Henry has a jones fracture, which is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe, and could require surgery that ends his season.
The NFL rushing leader, Henry had 28 carries for 68 yards in Sunday’s game, ending a four-game streak of 100-yard games against the Colts.
The Titans have won four straight overall, three straight in the series and now has a commanding lead over the Colts (3-5) in the AFC South courtesy of the third season sweep in this series in franchise history for Tennessee.
The Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams for a night game next Sunday.
*The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.