Report: Fort Campbell soldiers attacked by ‘ninja’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of Fort Campbell’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were attacked by a man dressed as a ninja in September while training in California.

According to Clarksville Now, a staff sergeant was outside an airport hangar when he was approached by a man with a sword who challenged him to a fight.

The assault took place at Inyokern Airport, an airfield in the Mojave Desert about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 18.

The man attacked him with a sword before the sergeant ran into a building where he and a captain locked the doors and called 911.

The attacker injured the captain by throwing asphalt through a window.

Police later located the attacked on a nearby road where they used a stun gun to take him into custody.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the attacker as 53-year-old Gino Rivera. He was charged with attempted homicide, brandishing a weapon, vandalism and obstruction of a peace officer in the discharge of their duties.

Both soldiers required stiches for their injuries but have since returned to duty.