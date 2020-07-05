Report: 5 Nashville SC players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of tournament

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It continues to be a rough inaugural season for Nashville SC. After finally landing in Orlando on Friday, The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal reported on Sunday that five players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources say that one player tested positive upon arrival, and four more subsequently.

Reporting w/ @PaulTenorio: Sources say Nashville has had five players test positive for COVID since arriving in Orlando on Fri. One upon arrival, four more subsequently. Last four need to be confirmed by follow-ups.



NSC hasn’t trained since Tues. Supposed to play Fire on Weds. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) July 5, 2020

Nashville SC two attempts to leave for Florida this past week failed after a report surfaced that a member of the team tested positive for coronavirus, and then there was an issue with getting back test results.

The team is slated to kick things off at the MLS is Back Tournament, against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

We reached out to Nashville SC and they told us ‘no comment.’