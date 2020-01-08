Report: 100+ to be laid off with closing of Rivergate Macy’s

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development officials say that more than 100 employees will be laid off from a Macy’s store.

News 2 reported earlier this week that the Macy’s inside the Rivergate Mall will close, and now we know how many employees this will impact.

Macy’s filed an official WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The notice stats that the store will close on March 17th, 2020. Job eliminations are scheduled to happen between March 17 and March 30, 2020. The total number of affected workers is 117.