Repeat offender burglarizes several East Nashville businesses

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While a repeat offender waits for his next court date, those he victimized are left to repair damages.

“Our business has definitely taken a ginormous hit and its just kind of unfortunate when these things happen because it puts you backwards even more so than we already are,” Donut Distillery owner Shauna McCoy said.

According to affidavits from Metro Police, McCoy’s business, along with three others, were burglarized in late July by suspect Frederick Harris.

Court documents show that Harris has a record dating back to 2003. Affidavits say detectives were able to link Harris to the crimes because of his clothing, his car, and his technique to break in of throwing large rocks at store windows.

Harris’ next court date is set for October 15. He was released on bond into the custody of a halfway house.

“He came in through the back door, he put a rock through the window back there and came in. We had two cash boxes at the time right here – he took them both. Then he went over to the drive-through, took the cash box there, and went out,” McCoy said. “He was very quick, very concise, he knew exactly what he was doing. He got in and out very quickly.”