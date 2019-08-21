Rep. Sexton touts ‘good skill set’ for House Republican caucus chair bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Representative Jerry Sexton says he has a “good skill set” to become the next Tennessee House Republican Caucus Chair.

He is one of four GOP House lawmakers vying for the key leadership position which will be decided late Thursday afternoon in a vote of the chamber’s Republicans.

“Its time for us to regroup, refocus reorganize and be stronger than ever,” Rep. Sexton said this week. “I think that is my main focus.”

Sexton is a small business owner and pastor, whose legislative district includes Claiborne, Grainger, and part of Union Counties.

Two years ago he made news saying voices against raising the state’s gas tax were being shut out of House debate.

“We want to speak,” Rep. Sexton told reporters during the debate in April of 2017. “Yes, I want to kill this piece of legislation everybody knows that. I’m willing to play to the game. Let me in the game”

Like the other three candidates in the race, Rep. Sexton says the scandals that led to Glen Casada’s resignation as House speaker has overshadowed a conservative agenda passed by the chamber’s supermajority of Republicans.

Sexton knows that fundraising for members is one of the key roles of the House Republican caucus chair.

“I feel like that with my connections, that I will have a good skill set with that,” the lawmaker added this week. “I have worked with subcontractors through my three businesses all across the state and have a good network.”

Representative Sexton made other headlines in 2016 with an unsuccessful push to make the Bible the state book.

The lawmaker is no relation to Cameron Sexton, who is poised to become speaker after winning the nomination last month from his fellow Republicans who make up nearly three-quarters of the Tennessee House.