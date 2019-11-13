Renewed search for Devin Bond, teen who went missing in 2017

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders combed Barfield-Crescent Park for hours Tuesday searching in the cold for Devin Bond, now missing for nearly three years.

Investigators say the park was one of the last places Bond’s cell phone pinged before he disappeared.

Bond was 16 when he was reported missing on March 31, 2017.

His mother, Heather Simmers-Bond, spoke with News 2 throughout the years.

In May, she shared painful memories of their last conversation.

“I went into his room and told him good night and not to stay up too late and that was the last time I saw him,” Simmers-Bond told News 2 during an interview in May 2019.

Simmers-Bond never lost hope.

“I can’t stop till I find him,” she said in May.

The mother started the website Bring Devin Home in March. It has a timeline of his disappearance, pictures, and phone numbers to report tips.

Devin’s face and name were plastered throughout Rutherford County and even on People magazine.

“He might be somewhere else and we need to reach more people that way,” said Simmers-Bond during an interview in March.

As officers prepare for day two of their renewed search, they hope to find something to bring closure to the teen’s family.

“He can always come home and that we love him and we miss him,” she said in March. “And, we’re not gonna give up till we find him.”