Remnants of Ida to bring possible flooding rains, spin-up tornadoes late Monday night through Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN) – Hurricane Ida is forecast to come ashore in Southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph plus (115 knots) sustained winds and gusts to 160 mph plus (140 knots), and pushing a storm surge of 10-15 feet.

By the time the storm arrives in Middle Tennessee as a tropical depression, it could bring 4-5″ of rain starting Monday night and lasting through Tuesday and Tuesday night. This could cause local flooding. Residents who live in flood-prone areas should make preparations accordingly.

Predicted rainfall from Ida

Forecast Ida Track From the National Hurricane Center

In addition, tornadoes are possible as the storm moves in. Although tornadoes associated with tropical systems are usually short-lived, they are still dangerous for life and property.

The best news is that the storm will be moving quickly and pushing out of the area on Wednesday. Northerly breezes behind the remnants of Ida will bring in some cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the second half of the week.