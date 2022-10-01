This weekend the upper parts of the Cumberland Plateau may be the only area to see a few clouds and perhaps a shower from the remnants of Ian. Otherwise, looking at lovely fall weather into next week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s.

NOTE: It has not rained since last Saturday, and that was not much. With the breeze and the dry conditions, please be careful with outdoor burning, and don’t throw cigarettes out of the window!

Next week looks dry as temperatures will climb into the low 80s by Wednesday.