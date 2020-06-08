Remnants of Cristobal could increase threat of tornadoes in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What’s left of Cristobal is set to track west of Middle Tennessee Monday night and Tuesday. One thing that you need to know is that tropical systems moving inland often mean increased tornado potential. Here’s why:

According to Krissy Hurley, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Nashville, “We do sometimes see tornado events in the summer months and that’s because of tropical systems that make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico and as they’re weakening they have quite a bit of wind shear and instability and we do see quick spin-ups with these tropical systems.”

We’ve seen this happen before. In 2017, Harvey moved through Middle Tennessee, resulting in four tornadoes here in Middle Tennessee.

Tropical systems often develop in the Gulf well into the summer months. So whenever you see a system that is set to track inland from the Gulf, take note. There’s a good chance we’ll see impacts here in Middle Tennessee.

Image Courtesy of NOAA

