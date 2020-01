NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were a record high number of pedestrian deaths in 2019.

Walk Bike Nashville and Music City Riders United will be holding a day of remembrance to honor those killed. It will be held on the steps of the Metro Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The organizations say 10 more people were killed in 2019 than the year before, and 20 more people were killed this past year than a decade ago. The two groups are asking the mayor to put safety first in this year’s budget.