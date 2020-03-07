Remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell found

(Source: WJHL)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the home of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell.

We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell.



This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.



Thank you for your support during this difficult process. pic.twitter.com/KxwpePiydT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020

“During the search, authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification.”

A news conference has been scheduled for 11:15 p.m. ET.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

