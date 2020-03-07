Breaking News
Remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell found
15-month-old Evelyn Boswell (Source: TBI)

(Source: WJHL)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the home of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell.

“During the search, authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification.”

A news conference has been scheduled for 11:15 p.m. ET.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.


