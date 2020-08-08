Remains of 1 worker removed from Hard Rock collapse site in Louisiana

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(CNN) — The remains of one of the construction workers killed in the collapse of New Orleans’ hard rock hotel were recovered Saturday.

The family of 36-year old Quinnyon Wimberly stood by as a recovery crew removed the body.

It has been ten months since his death, and his family has been critical of the recovery efforts.

New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell consoled the family members.

Teams are still working on recovering the body of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola.

The hotel construction site collapsed last October, killing three workers.