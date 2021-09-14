Remains found in wooded area of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several agencies have joined together in response to remains being found in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Springfield police asked for assistance in searching near Tom Austin Highway and William Baston Blvd.
The remains were found in a wooded area and sent to the state’s Medical Examiner’s office for identification.
Investigators have not released information about what prompted the search to begin with.
