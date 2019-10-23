Remains found in dumpster believed to be missing Alabama child

Birmingham, Al. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department held a press conference Tuesday night in the search for 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney.

Police Chief Patrick Smith said that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who had been missing, for 10 days, was likely dead.

Smith said McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster in town.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” Smith said.

Smith said kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against suspects, Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Woodfin said. “So tonight, we mourn as one.”

Woodfin also took the time to speak to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family.

“To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions, and your pain are not ignored,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin encouraged the community to keep McKinney’s family in their thoughts and prayers.