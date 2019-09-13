Registered Sex offender wanted by Franklin police

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are looking for a registered sex offender who is considered to be an absconder.

Police say Terry Lamar Weston failed to update his Sex Offender registration information. They found out he no longer lives at the Natchez Street address where he was supposed to be living.

Weston is classified as a violent sex offender.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.