NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted sex offender was arrested by Metro police Monday afternoon.

Sex offender, Jason Thompson, 45, is registered in Nashville. However, when homeless, offenders are required to report to officials monthly.

Jason Thompson (SOURCE: Tennessee Bureau of Investiations)

According to an arrest affidavit, Thompson did not report to authorities in January or February of 2021.

Back in 2017, Thompson was charged with aggravated statutory rape.