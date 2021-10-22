Registered Nashville sex offender arrested for exploitation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Nashville again on Thursday after a search warrant was conducted on his phone.
On Oct. 13, 2021, an officer conducted a routine check on Nashville registered sex offender 34-year-old Nathaniel Cantrell and found a suspicious email address associated with his phone. Cantrell admitted the account was his but told the officer he did not use it anymore.
The officer checked the sex offender registry and found the email was not listed, which is a violation. He was arrested shortly after.
Days later, a search warrant for Cantrell’s phone was granted, and police found over 150 sexual images of children on it. There was also a suspicious text message sent just days before the phone was seized stating, “Mrs. Hattie its Nate.”
Cantrell was arrested Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor.
In 2011, he was charged with attempted rape of a child.