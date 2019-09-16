Reducing your energy bill during this heatwave: Tips from NES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been unusually hot this September and with more 90-degree temperatures on the way, energy consumption is likely going to be higher than usual for the month of September and running the air conditioner can get expensive.
According to NES, many will see an impact on next month’s energy bill. The good news is that there are a few things that you can do to keep costs down.
- Set your thermostat between 76 and 78 degrees and wear light layers inside to keep cool.
- Only use ceiling fans in rooms that are occupied to regulate the “feels like” temperature in your home instead of adjusting your thermostat.
- Close your shades and curtains during the day to keep the heat and sunlight out.
- Wait until cooler times of the day to do tasks that may warm your home, such as laundry or cooking.
- Keep hot air outside and lessen your energy usage by grilling outdoors using a gas or charcoal grill. Cooking inside using an oven not only uses energy – it also generates extra heat inside your home, causing your HVAC unit to work harder to cool down.
- Replace your air filter regularly so your HVAC system runs safely and efficiently.