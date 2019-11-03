Red Cross Casework Centers focuses on needs of Decatur and Humphreys Co. TN residents affected by storms

PARSONS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Red Cross Tennessee Region is helping people affected by the recent storms and straight-line winds get back on their feet with guidance about resources and the recovery process.

Caseworkers are available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance from the Red Cross and other agencies.

These trained caseworkers are meeting one-on-one with residents to help them with their specific disaster-caused emergency needs.

Red Cross caseworkers are available at the following casework centers Monday, Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 6:

· Decatur County: Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1925 US-641, Parsons, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

· Humphreys County: Waverly Public Safety, 103 E Main St, Waverly, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Red Cross gives a statement:

“People often discover new challenges as they go through clean-up and recovery,” said David Kitchen, Red Cross director for the storm response. “We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to help them as they go through the process.”

Proof of residence is required.