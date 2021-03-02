NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One year after the March 3rd tornado devastated Germantown, a popular Nashville coffee shop is getting ready to open their doors again in their original location.

Owner David Trett was hoping this day would come sooner, six months to be exact.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is here,” Trett said. “Unfortunately, there have been so many different circumstances that we’ve had to deal with including COVID and working with multiple insurance companies.”

Their 5th Avenue North building has several residential units upstairs and The Germantown Cafe is right next door.

“Overall, we were still much luckier than our neighbors,” Trett said. The tornado lifted the roof off of the building and it slammed back down, causing significant structural damage to the restaurant and some of the upstairs units. Sprinkler lines broke after the storm hit, which caused significant water damage inside of the coffee shop.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to change it up completely so it will look very different from what it ever used to look like,” said Trett.

The business will look brighter and the traditional community seating has been removed due to COVID-19. He and his staff couldn’t imagine leaving the historic neighborhood.

“Resiliency is knowing that coming back to Germantown, we have such love for this neighborhood,” Trett said. “The community sense in this neighborhood is unlike any other. It is near and dear to our hearts and enabled our success here.”

No exact reopening date has been set yet, but Trett is aiming for the middle of March. He plans to host a COVID friendly soft opening to celebrate.

Red Bicycle Coffee in Germantown set to reopen one year after tornado

Red Bicycle Coffee in Germantown set to reopen one year after tornado

Red Bicycle Coffee in Germantown set to reopen one year after tornado