Recycling? There’s a good chance you’re doing it wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Nashville is refurbishing the way it does recycling and what no longer makes the cut might surprise you.

“When in doubt, throw it out,” said Jenn Harrman, Nashville Public Works waste reduction program manager.

The city asks that you exclude things like plastic dairy containers, pizza boxes, and Styrofoam containers. Even using a plastic grocery bag to throw away your recycling can cause issues.

Nearly 30% of the items recycled in Nashville can’t be accepted, which are called contaminants. The city then has to pay for those items to be picked out of the bunch.

Not only is this extra sorting expensive for the city, but eventually, but those costs could eventually be passed down to customers.

“Essentially the more trash we’re sending them, that can impact their whole process and their ability to do their job, which is to sort and sell these recyclables,” Harrman said. “That can impact their whole process and their ability to do their job, which is sort and sell these recyclables.”

Although the list of accepted items has been narrowed, city leaders say they’ve worked hard with contractors to make sure recyclables will go to good use.

“We worked really closely with them to find out what items actually can be recycled and what items are actually being recycled and being turned into new products,” Harrman said.

You can find the entire list of items accepted here. The city also provides an explanation for why certain items are excluded.