‘Recovery Mode’: Water main repair has been fixed, boil water advisory in effect

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Tennessee American Water says the water main break has been repaired, but boil advisory is still in effect for its customers.

TNAM says even though it has met all water qualities standards from beginning to end, they’re recommending all of its customers in Hamilton County & North Georgia boil their water.

Health officials say you can shower and bath with the water but they say not to ingest it without boiling it.

This is an updated map of the water main break:

(WTVC: TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER){p}{/p}

Customers in gray may not have running water yet. Crews are still working to restore the water pressure in those higher elevated areas.



The areas in yellow, water pressure has been restored. Tennessee American Water says they don’t have an official number of how many people have water but they say it’s 50 % or more.

Kelly Curtin✔@KellyCurtinNC9 · 5 h Replying to @KellyCurtinNC9

‘RECOVERY MODE’ :”We know it has been rough and we understand it is difficult to be without water.” President Darlene Williams of @tnamwater. Officials worked 48 hours to finish the water main repair.

Kelly Curtin✔@KellyCurtinNC9

UPDATED MAP: Gray area is the higher elevations and they are restoring pressure.

Yellow area is the east side and pressure has been restore BUT Boil Advisory is recommended and still in effect.

19:48 AM – Sep 14, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee Kelly Curtin’s other Tweets

The water distribution sites at area Youth and Family Development Centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two more water distribution sites have been added to the list:



Avondale

Carver

East Chattanooga

East Lake

South Chattanooga

Westside

John A Patton

North Chattanooga Youth and Development Center

Youth and Family Development Centers closures are:

Avondale YFD Center, 1305 Dodson Avenue

Brainerd Center, 1010 N. Moore Road

Carver YFD Complex, 600 N. Orchard Knob

Cromwell YFD Center, 3940 Camellia Drive

East Chattanooga YFD Center, 2409 Dodson Avenue

East Lake YFD Center, 3601 Dodds Avenue

Eastdale YFD Center, 1312 Moss Drive

First Centenary Center, 403 Oak Street

Frances B. Wyatt YFD Center, 406 Colville Street

Glenwood YFD Center, 2610 E. 3rd Street

Hixson YFD Center, 5400 School Drive

John A. Patten YFD Center, 3202 Kelly’s Ferry Road

North Chattanooga YFD Center, 406 May Street

Shepherd YFD Center, 2124 Shepherd Road

South Chattanooga YFD Center, 1151 W. 40th Street

Tyner YFD Center, 6900 Ty-Hi Drive

Washington Hills YFD Center, 4628 Oakwood Drive

Westside YFD Center, 1201 Poplar Street

What you should do:

This boil water notice applies to the entire Tennessee American Water – Chattanooga system. We are asking customers to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three (3) minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Tennessee American Water strongly encourages its customers to consider reducing their water consumption over the next 48 – 72 hours when turning on the tap, faucet or hoses as Chattanooga is impacted by a major water main break. This voluntary conservation will help Tennessee American Water with repairs to the water main and help bring the system

Tennessee American Water strongly encourages its customers to consider reducing their water consumption over the next 48 – 72 hours when turning on the tap, faucet or hoses as Chattanooga is impacted by a major water main break. This voluntary conservation will help Tennessee American Water with repairs to the water main and help bring the system back on-line for the entire Chattanooga community.

Full restoration of the system will occur slowly and return last to customers at the highest elevations within the system. We anticipate that the system will fully recover over the weekend.

The City continues to get water to those who need it.

Eryn Cooper✔@OnAirWithEryn · 7 h Replying to @OnAirWithEryn

Police officers and volunteers have just told me the handout is about to begin here.

Eryn Cooper✔@OnAirWithEryn

Long line of Chattanoogans ready to get their bottled water.



FULL LIST OF PICKUP LOCATIONS:

• Westside

• East Chattanooga

• Avondale

• Carver

• East Lake

• South Chattanooga67:57 AM – Sep 14, 2019 · Carver Rec CenterTwitter Ads info and privacySee Eryn Cooper’s other Tweets

(PREVIOUS STORY)



A major part of Chattanooga continues to be dry overnight into Saturday, thanks to the break of a 36-inch water main near the Tennessee American Water (TAWC) plant late Thursday night. (Scroll down for updates as we get them)

Aaron Farrar✔@aaronfarrarNC9

.@tnamwater confirms this is where that water main break occurred. This is near the plant on Riverside Drive. Look at the water spewing out and how much water is sitting there.810:48 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee Aaron Farrar’s other Tweets

35,000 customers were affected, and area businesses and government offices near downtown closed.

Tennessee American Water releases updated water outage map Friday afternoon. Red = no water. Orange {>} green {>} light blue {>} dark blue indicate varying degrees of water service. (Image: TN American Water)

(Note: Conditions in the map above have likely changed on Saturday. We anticipate an updated map soon, & will post it in this space).

Hamilton County Schools closed for the day.



The Hamilton County Health Department asked restaurants in the affected area to close if they did not have running water under pressure.

ChattHamiltonHealth@HamiltonHealth

The Health Department reminds restaurants in the affected area that they must close immediately if running water under pressure is not available. Without sufficient water pressure, hygienic practices may be compromised. Questions 209-8110.810:20 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee ChattHamiltonHealth’s other Tweets

TAWC officials says repairs are continuing into Saturday. At 8pm Friday, spokeswoman Daphne Kirksey said if repairs are successful, they anticipate them being completed by Saturday morning, but water may take some time after that to return to all customers, especially those further away from the plant and those at higher elevations.



Image: WTVC

VOLUNTARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY:

Tennessee American Water spokeswoman Daphne Kirksey said Friday evening that a Voluntary Boil Water Advisory continued to be in effect. This precautionary advisory is system-wide, applying to TAP WATER CONSUMED by Tennessee American Water customers in the Chattanooga and North Georgia area, according to TAWC. Also, Hixson Utilities says their customers are not affected.

At this point, TAWC says the advisory is VOLUNTARY and a PRECAUTION, not mandatory. It only applies to TAWC customers in the Chattanooga & North Georgia area. That said, Kirksey said they are asking people to continue boiling water for consumption – including for drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth.

A statement on TAWC’s Facebook page reads:

“Tennessee American Water’s drinking water has continued to meet water quality requirements of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation regulations even after the break. As a precautionary measure, we are asking Hamilton county and north Georgia TAW customers to boil water before using for consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this problem.”

The City of Chattanooga says to bring all tap water to a boil, let it boil for three (3) minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.



FREE WATER DISTRIBUTION SITES:

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, bottled water will be distributed in the parking lots of several Youth and Family Development Centers,

According to Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke’s office, each family will receive half a pack of water per day. Vulnerable citizens unable to travel to a distribution site should call 311 at (423) 643-6311.

The locations include:

Westside

East Chattanooga

Avondale

Carver

East Lake

South Chattanooga

We have team coverage of this crisis. Depend on us for continuing updates.



Scroll down below to read our updates as they come in.

_________________________________

UPDATE (Friday evening):

At 8pm ET, Tennessee American Water, Chattanooga, and Hamilton County officials shared an update on what’s changed in the water main break situation. You can watch the full event below:Chattanooga water main break – 8pm update 9/13

Chattanooga water main break – 8pm update9/13

During the conference, TAWC spokeswoman Daphne Kirksey says repairs will continue around the clock until they are complete. If repairs are successful, Kirksey says they anticipate them being complete Saturday morning, but water may take some time after that to return to all customers, especially those further away and at high elevations:

“I do want to emphasize that when a repair is complete, there’s still a process of turning valves back on, flushing hydrants, we go through our system turning on fire hydrants and letting the water flow out and flush, and then actually pushing the water out to the system. So that takes a while for the water to reach everyone, especially those further away from the water plant and those at higher elevations.”

The TAWC says they anticipate that the system will fully recover over the weekend.

Kirksey said this is no ordinary water main break.



“It’s not a run-of-the-mill water main break. It’s our largest main size – it’s 36 inches. It’s also at our water plant, and we were in the process of putting in some redundancy measures, and this was the last piece of it. And the reason we were doing it was to try and avoid a situation like that, and then unfortunately we had that unexpected break.”



Kirksey says out of an abundance of caution, they’re asking people to follow the Volunteer Boil Water Advisory.

“It’s just something we encourage because when there’s low pressure for this amount of time, we just can’t assure the normal quality of water that we would have.”



She also asked that whether you have running water or not, please take measures to conserve water:

Don’t water plants

Don’t use water to clean off driveways, but use a broom instead

Conserve water if you have it, and help your neighbors

Hamilton County EMA spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says water tankers and fire departments from surrounding cities are helping in fire suppression and water outages throughout the county throughout the night into Saturday.



YMCA OPENING SHOWERS & BATHROOMS:

YMCA says on Saturday, Sept. 14, ALL are welcome to use the showers & bathrooms at their Hamilton, North River, and Cleveland locations while the water main issues continue. The Downtown YMCA will be closed, however.

This invitation is not only for members and guests, but community residents as well.

They’re just asking that you bring your own towels with you. You can see more on there post below:

ACT TEST CANCELLED AT RED BANK HIGH:

According to Red Bank High School officials, the morning ACT Test and the afternoon ACT Prep Session scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Red Bank High School are both CANCELLED due to the water outage. Both will be rescheduled.

WTVC NewsChannel 9✔@newschannelnine

Heads up & s down: https://twitter.com/rbhs_lions/status/1172683698006876160 …Red Bank High School@RBHS_LionsThe morning @ACT Test and the afternoon ACT Prep Session scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, September 14) at Red Bank High School are both canceled due to the water outage.

Both will be rescheduled.@hamcoschools @HCSRockPoint @WRCB @newschannelnine @wdefnews12 @FOX_Chattanooga39:23 PM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee WTVC NewsChannel 9’s other Tweets

Watch our 6pm team coverage below.

Team Coverage: Water main break in Chattanooga – 6pm update

WTVC

See our individual evening news reports below:

INMATES & HAMILTON COUNTY JAIL:



Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Austin Garrett provided an afternoon update on how inmates and jail staff are faring:

“Due to the current water outage several businesses and residents are experiencing downtown, the HCSO has brought in several pallets of bottled water and deployed (20) portable toilets for our staff and inmates in the Hamilton County Jail. Additionally, we maintain on-site medical personnel to monitor those with medical conditions, brought in additional industrial strength fans to help improve the air flow in the jail, and handed out over forty (20) pound bags of ice to inmates and staff to help keep them cool. I would like to reassure the community and the family and friends of those who are incarcerated within our jail we are operational and meeting the needs of those in our care.”



HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES (Updated 6:30pm):

Cancelled:

Hamilton County Schools spokesman Tim Hensley says the Lookout Valley Middle/High against visiting team Hayesville has been cancelled. Hayesville is from North Carolina, and needed to know the status early in order to prepare.

Postponed:

Spokesman Hensley confirmed Friday afternoon that the Howard vs. Tyner Academy game to be played at Howard has been postponed. The game will be played Saturday, September 14 at 5pm at the Howard School.

To be played:

Hixson High vs. Sequatchie County

Central High vs. Baylor

East Hamilton vs. Red Bank

Ooltewah High vs. McMinn County

Soddy Daisy High vs. Cleveland

Hamilton Co. Schools say they are taking extra steps as a precaution by bringing in portable bathroom options and bottled water. These games are subject to change if water situations change at the stadiums.

_________________________________

UPDATE (Friday afternoon):

Tennessee-American Water, Chattanooga, and Hamilton County officials shared an update on the continuing water main break situation Friday afternoon. Another news conference is planned for 8 pm ET.

See our continuing coverage below.Chattanooga water main break – 3pm update 9/13

Chattanooga water main break – 3pm update 9/13

WWE EVENT POSTPONED:



UTC says due to the water main break, the WWE live event at McKenzie Arena has been postponed & rescheduled for Sunday, January 19, 2020. UTC says all tickets purchased for the event will still be honored on January 19. Refunds will be issued for those who can’t attend.

CHATTANOOGA FOOTBALL CLUB MATCH:

CFC says their Saturday match may be held in an alternate location due to the water main break. They plan to update their Facebook page as they learn more.

________________________________

UPDATE (1:30 pm):



Hamilton County Emergency Management will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. regarding the outages, and including details on water distribution throughout the community.

Around 3 p.m., in the parking lot of several Youth and Family Development Centers, bottled water will be available for the vulnerable population. These locations included:

Westside

East Chattanooga

Avondale

Carver

East Lake

South Chattanooga

________________________________

UPDATE: (12:00 p.m.)



Tennessee-American Water now estimates it will be 8 p.m. before water is restored at the earliest. (NOTE: As of 3pm, Tennessee-American Water says water will not be restored by that estimated time.)Water outage – team coverage – a block

Watch our team coverage in our Midday newscast.

From an email release from Hamilton County Emergency Services:



“Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says law enforcement encourages residents to check on their neighbors. TVA’s downtown complex has closed.

The Chattanooga Fire Department has a contingency plan in place with water tanker shuttles. TVA has supplied a pump for water out of the river.

Image: WTVC

Water and portable toilets are headed to the hospitals, thanks to the help of the state.

Water will be delivered to vulnerable populations who can’t go get water.

Crews are working to isolate the water main break so they can start to repair the damage.

Tennessee American Water anticipates 6-8 hours of work once the break is isolated and repairs start. The earliest anticipation of water being restored is 8 pm.

More than 150 pallets of water will be dispersed to areas of high need. More will be available.

Officials are also working to procure bulk water tankers. Sally port of the jail is closed. All local agencies have been notified. Bottled water has been shipped in and portable toilets are being used.

All Hamilton county Schools are being dismissed according to their tier level dismissals.

CFD is working to maintain availability of water.

Tanker strike teams have been deployed to impacted areas. Another strike team is on standby from North Georgia, along with two teams at the state level.

EMS is having crews transport people to outlying areas unless it’s a major medical emergency.

UTC has closed their campus and closed off academic buildings so they can keep residential buildings cool.

Red Cross is on standby. If needed, they will open shelters.

All hospitals are open. Erlanger North is still taking patients in their ER for the time being. Downtown facilities still have water flowing. They are staging water and portable toilets. Parkridge East is taking medical traffic.

Depend on us to keep you posted.

UPDATE: (11:00 a.m.)

Water hydrants:

Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says crews have contingency plans in place with water tanker shuttles. TVA supplied a pump that will take water out of the river.

Local hospitals:

From Hamilton County EMA spokeswoman Amy Maxwell regarding Erlanger, whose downtown hospital is near where the water main break happened:

“Erlanger Health System downtown facilities including Baroness Hospital, Medical Mall, Children’s Hospital, Kennedy Outpatient Center and other buildings at the downtown campus have been minimally impacted by the water break. Water levels and pressure are currently being maintained at the downtown campus. Erlanger North Hospital is currently without water and emergency procedures are in place. Erlanger East Hospital has not been impacted by the water shortage. Emergency protocols are in place to ensure water is maintained to provide safe and essential services for patient care. Should there be any changes in scheduling, patients will be notified as soon as possible with options to reschedule for non-emergent needs. Erlanger is working with all of our regional and community partners to ensure medical care is not impacted. Erlanger wants to thank all the agencies that are working to resolve the situation. Please understand Erlanger is working hard to ensure services are maintained.”

City of Chattanooga@Chattanooga_gov

UPDATED LIST: Please see an updated list of closures. NOTE: Fleet Garage – Amnicola is open. We’ve also added a road closure and Head Start and Early Head Start closures as well.

810:05 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee City of Chattanooga’s other Tweets

Scroll down for information about CHI Memorial Hospital.

ROAD CLOSURES from City spokeswoman Richel Albright.



“E 5th Street will be closed to through traffic between Douglas Street and Collins Street while Tennessee American Water completes work on the water valve located in the street at 830 E. 5th Street closed. Local detours are posted.”

CHA ConventionCenter@CHA_Convention

All of our events have been canceled for today, our offices will close at 11:00 am today. Have a great weekend!29:38 AM – Sep 13, 2019 · Chattanooga, TNTwitter Ads info and privacySee CHA ConventionCenter’s other Tweets

The Chattanooga Convention Center now says all events are cancelled for the day.



We now have a crew at the Hampton Inn (mentioned below) where they are transporting water from the swimming pool in buckets to all rooms with toilets.

Sam Luther✔@SamLutherNC9 · Sep 13, 2019

Hotels downtown like the Double Tree are without water for the time being. They’re having to use pool water to flush the toilets. Wheeling buckets of water to rooms in the hotel.

Sam Luther✔@SamLutherNC9

This is what’s being brought to guests just so they can flush the toilet. Double Tree management says the pool is safe to swim in.210:09 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee Sam Luther’s other Tweets

Depend on us to keep you posted.



UPDATE: (10:00 a.m.)

In a news briefing at the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee American Water says 35,000 customers are affected, and this may be a “multi-day event.” They say boil water advisories will not be necessary, but they’re asking customers to limit their water use until the issue is resolved.

The pipe that was affected is 3-feet wide, which represents a massive break.

Watch the news conference and our live team coverage below:

A Tennessee-American Water spokesman says the hope is for all customers downtown to have water restored “by this evening,” and folks in higher elevation and more outlying areas to have water restored “tonight or in the morning.”

Hamilton County EMA spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says the entire county is mobilizing to confront the crisis.

She says “water buffalo” are being brought in from outside the county, which can provide drinkable water.

Kelly Curtin✔@KellyCurtinNC9 · Sep 13, 2019

WATER MAIN BREAK UPDATE: A press conference is happening right now by Hamilton County Emergency Management. Officials say 35,000 connections.

Kelly Curtin✔@KellyCurtinNC9

Erlanger Hospital & CHI Memorial are only cancelling non essential emergencies. CHI Memorial Hospital says they are asking for people to not visit the hospital.29:25 AM – Sep 13, 2019 · Chattanooga, TNTwitter Ads info and privacySee Kelly Curtin’s other Tweets

Erlanger says all non-essential surgeries at the hospital are being rescheduled.



Maxwell says all affected businesses must cease operations until water is fully restored.

Meanwhile, the downtown Hampton Inn hotel tells us it is now in “crisis mode.”



Spokesman Scott Shepard says the hotel is using their swimming pool as a reservoir to use to flush toilets. They are giving bottled water to all of their guests, and they have enough food to get through breakfast for their guests.

However, they are NOT taking new guests until the issue is fixed, & Shepard says they are telling guests they won’t be able to check anyone in until at least 6 p.m. Friday night.

We are also told that the AIM Center is closed for the day.

CHI Memorial Hospital says:



“Our water supply has been interrupted. We are doing everything possible to keep our operations continuing, however, we are in water conservation mode. Here are important notes:

Imaging is being rescheduled for our Hixson and Georgia campuses, as well as Ooltewah Imaging.

Hospital Hixson and Hospital Georgia are open.

3. Cardiac rehab and the fitness center are closed.

The day care center is open.

We are asking visitors to stay home until water is restored.

Patients are being asked to conserve water. We have arranged for water to prep meals.

The Chattanooga Zoo says it has water, and they’re filling up buckets just in case. Both the Hamilton County-Chattanooga Humane Educational Society and McKamey Animal Center have water, but they are also monitoring.

Full news release from Hamilton County Emergency Management:

“8:21 AM

A water outage is impacting a large area of Chattanooga.

Last night, Tennessee American Water Company had a scheduled outage and a 36-inch main broke in the Moccasin Bend area.

This is has resulted in the following parts of the city being without water: Moccasin Bend, North Chattanooga and Downtown.

TAWC is working to repair the water main. There’s no ETA on completion at this time.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMA started mobilizing resources after 11 pm last night when they got the call.

All working fires in the impacted areas will have to request tankers from Tri-State Mutual Aid Association. A tanker task force is on standby.

Multiple public safety agencies are at the Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center working together to address issues caused by the outage.

Right now, hospitals, medical facilities and assisted living facilities are officials’ top priority. They are also focused on making sure first responders have what they need, as well as the jail.

They have recommended that schools in the affected areas close.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is providing 500 hundred pallets of water, as well as water buffaloes to help deliver large amounts of drinkable water.

This is going to be very hot day so extra steps will be taken to get water to those who need it.

The Tri-State Mutual Aid Association is gathering resources and agencies to draft water to keep fire hydrants full in those areas.

8:52 AM



Tennessee American Water Company reporting affected areas everything west of Missionary Ridge: Downtown, East Lake, East Chattanooga, Tiftonia, North Chattanooga, Red Bank and Signal Mountain.

Relocating Tanker Strike Teams to Chattanooga Fire Training Center to stage until needed to respond to a specific location. Teams include: Chattanooga Fire Department, Tri-Community VFD, Highway 58 VFD, Dallas Bay VFD, Sale Creek VFD, Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, Sale Creek VFD and Mowbray VFD.

Tanker Strike Teams on STAND-BY at Chattanooga FD Station 7 at Volkswagon Plant are: Bradley Co. Fire Rescue, McMinn County, Polk County, Meigs County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dad County and Whitfield County.

9:55 AM



The Tennessee Department of Agriculture asks any food manufacturers or preparers to suspend their services until hot water can be re-established.

Kurt Stafford, Director of Engineering for Tennessee American Water, says last night, a planned project was happening when crews had an unexpected break on a 36 inch line.

This could be potentially a multi-day event.

They’ve closed a number of valves and crews are making progress.

An estimated 35,000 customers are impacted.

Voluntary conservation measures in place. Residents are asked not to water their lawns for the time being.

Teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to fix the issue.

“Everyone has the same goal here and that’s to bring things back to normalcy as quickly as possible,” stressed Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Depend on us to keep you posted.

UPDATE: (9:45 a.m.)

ALL Hamilton County Schools have now been closed for Friday due to the disruption caused by the leak. Schools already in session will now release students.

A release from Hamilton County Schools says “The latest information from local Emergency Management indicates a continued problem with water delivery to schools due to a water main break downtown that will impact more schools during the day.” The release says “Football game information will be released later today.”

The Sports Barn downtown also announced it is closed.

The bottom line: If you have a business or place to go downtown, it’s a good idea to call first to see if it is still open & operating normally.

The Bolles Co., Inc. is distributing portable toilets throughout the downtown area:

Jessica Harthorn✔@JessicaNC9

Porta Potty rental company Bolles reporting units are almost completely rented out due to water main break in Downtown Chattanooga.

59:24 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee Jessica Harthorn’s other Tweets

Right now, all event units are rented out, according to company officials.

Depend on us to keep you posted.



UPDATE (Friday, 9:00 a.m.)

More closings:

Baylor School is closed.

Red Bank Middle & High Schools will close at 10:15 a.m.

Girls Preparatory School is closed today.

The Tennessee Aquarium & Creative Discovery Museum are both closed on Friday.

Hamilton County Government says if you have a court case scheduled for Friday, call the office of your presiding judge to see whether your case is still happening.



Hamilton County Jail: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says: “Just like many other facilities and buildings downtown, the Hamilton County Jail has been impacted by the downtown water outage. However I want to reassure the public that we have contingency plans in place to address situations such as this in order to have continuity of operations when emergencies occur. The HC Jail remains operational.”

The HCSO says fans are being brought into the jail along with portable toilets and bottled water to maintain operations until issue is resolved.

Depend on us to keep you posted.

UPDATE (Friday, 8:30 a.m.)

Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Tennessee has announced that its offices are closing, but employees who work from home are still encouraged to do so. While operations at its headquarters are suspended, phone lines are still open.

UPDATE (Friday 7 a.m.):



BREAKING: Hamilton County Schools have announced several schools have closed due to the outage. They include:

CSAS

CCA

Brown Academy

Battle Academy

Normal Park

Howard School



Howard Academy

Dawn Program

Child care for each of these schools is also cancelled.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, NO other schools have been affected by this outage, and are operating normally. But we will keep you posted.

We’re told Sessions Criminal Office will be closed today due to the break. He says the criminal court office will be closed as well. Traffic court for the city of Chattanooga is also closed, with all cases scheduled for today passed for one week.

We later heard that all Hamilton County government offices located in the downtown area will be closed Friday. Other Hamilton County government offices in other parts of town will remain open.

The City of Chattanooga also announced several downtown locations will be closed.

City Hall

City Hall Annex

Chattanooga Public Library Downtown Branch

Development Resource Center

WellAdvantage Center

Paul Clark Building

Internal Audit

Workforce Development

Westside Head Start

Youth and Family Development Administrative Offices

Avondale Youth Development Center

The town of Signal Mountain, which uses Tennessee-American water to deliver water service to its customers, has also announced changes due to the water main break. An email alert sent to customers says “While we have water in our storage tanks, we are currently not receiving any additional water at our pummp station. We ask all customers to minimize water usage. No irrigation or other non-essential usage is permitted at this time.”

Blood Assurance tells us its downtown office will be closed for the day, but other locations in town remain open.



The Chattanooga Convention Center tells us it will be closed today, but the owner says he will wait to see when the repairs are completed before announcing whether planned events for Friday night are affected.

UTC now says its annual State of the University address will be postponed:

UTChattanooga@UTChattanooga

UPDATE: The annual State of the University address is being postponed to a later date due to the ongoing water service outage.37:15 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee UTChattanooga’s other Tweets

We will keep you posted as new closings or delays come in.



Watch live updates on the water main break here.



UPDATE (Friday, 6 a.m.):

UTC sent out a text alert at 5:30 a.m. saying classes would be cancelled for the day due to this water main break.

Greg Funderburg✔@gfunderburgNC9

JUST IN: @UTChattanooga classes are cancelled today due to a water main break. @newschannelnine4:47 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee Greg Funderburg’s other Tweets

We have a crew on the scene at the UTC campus where we’re seeing workers containing a leak there. We’re told this is not where the main break happened, but it is still something that needs immediate attention.

Tennessee-American says the main break happened near its plant that’s located northeast of Erlanger’s downtown hospital and south of the Tennessee River.

Mariah Rock✔@MariahRockNC9

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are working to restore water back to people downtown and in north Chattanooga. UTC has closed and cancelled classes according to an alert sent out by the campus.This all after Tennessee American Water experienced a main water break Thursday night.

64:55 AM – Sep 13, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee Mariah Rock’s other Tweets

Tennessee-American sent out a release at 6 a.m.:



“Tennessee American Water experienced a main break late Thursday evening, September 12, near its plant. As we continue the repair, more customers will be affected, including downtown and North Chattanooga and experience low to no water pressure.



We sent a CodeRed, emergency notification to customers this morning, Friday, September 13 to alert the affected area. We anticipate this repair to take all day.

We apologize for the inconvenience as we work safely and as quickly as possible to complete the repair and restore water service.”

Tennessee American also released a map showing customers affected by the outage, and it shows a large portion of its service area:

Image via Tennessee-American Water

We have not heard word from any area schools other than UTC who have announced that classes have been affected. But we will keep you posted. Download the WTVC news app & turn on notifications. We will send out a push alert the moment we hear anything.

We also have not heard whether this outage will affect any planned events on the UTC campus later on Friday.

Watch live updates on this story on Good Morning Chattanooga, here.

water main break 2.JPG

PREVIOUSLY:



Tennessee American Water says some Chattanooga residents and businesses may be without water after a water main break late Thursday evening.

The utility said that the break happened near their plant, and that customers in downtown and North Chattanooga may have low to no water pressure.

“We apologize for the inconvenience as we work safely and as quickly as possible to complete the repair and restore water service,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

WTVC Aaron Farrar water main – clip

WTVC- Aaron Farrar covers effects of a water main break near downtown Chattanooga

Depend on us to update you as we learn more.