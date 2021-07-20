Records show man who fired gun at police, innocent bystanders in Madison has long criminal history

Emergency crews are investigating a Monday evening shooting in Madison where three people were injured on Neelys Bend Road.

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Monday, a man opened fire on at least four people and two Metro Nashville police officers in Madison.

According to a press release from the Metro Nashville Police Department, 23-year-old Deangelo Spears was sitting on Neely’s Bend Road yelling for help. When people approached him, he apparently fired shots towards them.

One man was shot in the leg, and another was grazed by a bullet. Metro Police say Spears also fired at two officers and struck a patrol car. No officers were injured.

The gunfire also shattered D’Sean Watson’s car window. He pulled into a nearby Walgreens when he saw Spears shooting at police officers.

“He was on the ground. He was just shooting, and he was shooting at the police, and he was shooting towards my way,” Watson said. “The bullet went through my passengers window. It was down and it went past my face and struck by driver’s window and shattered it.”

News 2 requested police body camera footage of the incident but have not received it. Police department spokesman, Don Aaron, says they are not releasing it at this time because it is an open investigation.

It’s unclear why Spears fired shots at police and innocent bystanders, but Davidson County criminal court records show this was not his first run in with the law. His list of prior charges include aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, theft, possession of a handgun, and more over the last eight years.

In 2018, News 2 also reported on a shooting where a toddler accidentally shot Spears in the back and wounded him. After Monday’s incident in Madison, Metro Police noted that Spears is paralyzed from the waist down.

Spears was taken to a local hospital Monday night. Once he’s released, he will be charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a handgun.

The shooting on Neely’s Bend is still under investigation.