Record number of pedestrian deaths in Nashville prompts safety campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of pedestrian deaths are up in Nashville and safety advocates are sending a warning.

So far, 2019 is the deadliest year on record for pedestrians, according to Walk Bike Nashville.

They say that as of October 30, there have been 26 people killed while walking in Nashville.

According to studies, the earlier sunset in the fall and winter is directly tied to a spike in people being hurt or killed on the roads.

“We’re at 26 people having been killed when we haven’t even reached historically what is the most dangerous time of year for pedestrians, and that is November, December, and January,” said Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville. “Be alert, be careful and be aware that drivers may not see you it’s, we have less daylight, we have times that used to be, people are commuting now during times that used to be bright and sunny and now the sun is going down and is dark. Everyone is getting use to this change.”

The group is launching the Look for Me campaign.

They said more than 73% of those deaths happened at night and more than 80% happened on state-controlled arterial roads. This includes Murfreesboro, Old Hickory Boulevard, Gallatin and Nolensville pikes.

Advocates said those roads have few safe crosswalks and a high number of people using public transit.

“We’re really excited about the Mayor’s announcement of his support for lowering the speed limit to 25 MPH on residential streets,” Ganson said. “That still leaves our main pikes and roads like Murfreesboro and Gallatin at much higher speed limit, still have to exercise caution no matter what the speed limit is.”

There have been 119 pedestrian deaths statewide and there were 106 pedestrian deaths statewide by this time last year.

Click here for more information.