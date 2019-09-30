Record-breaking temperatures continue across Tennessee

MIDDLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Record-Breaking Temperatures Continue, Some agricultural effects expected.

Persistent heat and below-average rainfall have led to drought conditions across much of Middle Tennessee.

According to the UT Extension office, drought conditions aren’t impacting most crops because it’s already harvesting season. Soybeans and corn are two of the main crops being harvested right now.

However, pasture for livestock is being affected right now due to the dry conditions. Producers may need to start feeding livestock hay earlier because of dry vegetation.



While the drought isn’t impacting most crops at the moment, there is still concern about farm equipment sparking fires.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is recommending that farmers use caution while harvesting.

A few tips include keeping combustible debris out of the engine compartment, parking equipment in cleared areas, taking breaks to allow the equipment to cool and also keeping fire extinguishers on hand.



The record-breaking heat is expected to continue into October.

The month of September has seen 23 days at 90 or above, breaking the record of 19 set in 1998 and 1931. The record for days above 90 in a calendar year is 96, set in 1954.

Currently, we are sitting at 95 days at or above 90. We’ll tie that record Tuesday and break it by Wednesday.



Another record high will be possible for the first day of October. The record high for October 1st is 94, set in 1953. That’s also the highest temperature recorded in Nashville for the entire month of October.



Dry weather has also taken hold. This is driest September on record with only two-tenths of an inch of rain for the entire month. Because of these dry conditions, much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is under a moderate drought.